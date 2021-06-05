Contrasting Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and China Resources Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% China Resources Beer N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arko and China Resources Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 China Resources Beer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than China Resources Beer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Beer has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and China Resources Beer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.34 $13.19 million $0.14 75.71 China Resources Beer $4.80 billion 5.85 $189.85 million N/A N/A

China Resources Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Summary

China Resources Beer beats Arko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited.

