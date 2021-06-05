Contrasting iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.36 -$13.23 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.35 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iMedia Brands and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.03%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -39.30% -4.34% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

