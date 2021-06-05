ConvaTec Group’s (CNVVY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNVVY. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

