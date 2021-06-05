Convergence Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.38 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and $2.12 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.01021506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.16 or 0.10133900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00053767 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 715,628,012 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

