Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

