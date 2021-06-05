Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$13.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$14.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.