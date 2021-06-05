Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,663,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $387.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

