Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

V opened at $230.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.57. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $33,927,919 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

