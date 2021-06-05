Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $368,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

NYSE ALB opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.12. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $2,723,547. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

