Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 64,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 531,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 64,626 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 65,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $405.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

