Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 10,991 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

