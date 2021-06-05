Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

FQAL opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.