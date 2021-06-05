Covenant Partners LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.