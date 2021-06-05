Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $266.35 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

