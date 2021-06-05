Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

