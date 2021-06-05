Covenant Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $128.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.