Covenant Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

