Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

