Cowen Downgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Market Perform

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

