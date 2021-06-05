Credit Suisse Group Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.