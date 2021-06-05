Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 9,000 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,055 ($105.24) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,636.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

