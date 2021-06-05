Critical Comparison: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) versus American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Everest Re Group and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 American Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $272.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.59%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 8.10% 4.14% 1.27% American Financial Group 17.83% 12.14% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Financial Group pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.35 $514.15 million $7.46 34.77 American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.51 $732.00 million $8.44 16.62

American Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everest Re Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Everest Re Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Canada, Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed and indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets; and run-off long-term care and life insurance services. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

