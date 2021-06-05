Critical Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Zillow Group alerts:

This table compares Zillow Group and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90% The9 N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than The9.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.07 -$162.12 million N/A N/A The9 $100,000.00 1,986.97 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zillow Group beats The9 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.