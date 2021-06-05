CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

