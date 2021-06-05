Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCK opened at $100.44 on Friday. Crown has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

