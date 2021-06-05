CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

