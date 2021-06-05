Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,635,552 shares in the company, valued at $42,274,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

