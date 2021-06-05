Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.56 million, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45. Cutera has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.