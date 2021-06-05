Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 2,789 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,529 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 96.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 98.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HWKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.
Hawkins Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.