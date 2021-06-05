Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,300 Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.