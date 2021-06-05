Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

