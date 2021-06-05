Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

KO stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

