Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,429 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

