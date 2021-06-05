Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

OPI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

