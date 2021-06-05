CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.30 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. CVCoin has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $89,289.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00296611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00245165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.01122081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,047.10 or 0.99952096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

