Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 180,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.