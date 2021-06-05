Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

