Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 121,826 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,826 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.47% of VirnetX worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $343.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.