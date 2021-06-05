Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $264.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.