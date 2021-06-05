Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 430.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAVN stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

