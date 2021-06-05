Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 467 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.