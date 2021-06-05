DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DBVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 490,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 241,909 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.