Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €117.59.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

