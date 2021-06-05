Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

DHER opened at €111.15 ($130.76) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €117.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

