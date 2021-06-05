Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) & ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Financial Analysis

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACM Research has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Desktop Metal and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% ACM Research 12.81% 14.60% 8.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and ACM Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 220.26 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -26.04 ACM Research $156.62 million 9.26 $18.78 million $1.12 74.96

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACM Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Desktop Metal and ACM Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 ACM Research 0 2 5 0 2.71

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. ACM Research has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ACM Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of ACM Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACM Research beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

