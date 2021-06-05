Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates SEK 250 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 250 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.