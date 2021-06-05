Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €20.20 ($23.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €20.20 ($23.76). The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.77.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

