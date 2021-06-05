Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.