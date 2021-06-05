Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

DEO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $192.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,487. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $195.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

