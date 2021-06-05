DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.