Digital Turbine, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.